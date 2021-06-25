Advertisement

Businesses ask for help finding stolen Coke sign and computer

The same thief stole from businesses in Flint Township and Gaines early Thursday
By Mark Bullion
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Business owners in two communities are upset and frustrated after they say a man stole a vintage Coke sign outside a party store and a computer board off a self service car wash.

The computer board is worth more than $2,000. Both incidents were caught on camera, so the business owners hope the public can help identify the man and police can make an arrest.

Car wash theft occurred in the wee hours of Thursday morning at Bubbles Galore on Corunna Road in Flint Township. Surveillance video shows the man inside one of the self service car wash bays taking a sledge hammer to the computer board.

“The whole computer board was gone. It was just wires hanging,” said Melissa Conrad Crater, who owns Bubble Galore.

She believes the man was after the quarters inside the board. But he probably ended up kicking himself, because those machines are emptied twice a day and there was only $1.50 in that specific one.

“I was quite surprised, because we haven’t had any trouble in a couple years since we put up the cameras,” Conrad Crater said.

Bubbles Galore wasn’t the suspect’s only stop. He later pulled into the K&M Party Store in the Village of Gaines driving the same pickup truck and wearing the same T-shirt and hat as the Bubbles Galore suspect.

A store employee said the thief took a 30-year-old vintage Coca-Cola sign off the side of the building.

“I’m assuming it’s like a plastic sign,” said Crystal Mata of K&M. “Because of how old it is, it’s estimated to be between $300 and $500 is what the owners estimated last night.”

The Flint Township Police Department is investigating the car wash incident while Michigan State Police are looking into the Coke sign theft. Anyone with information about the thefts should call either agency.

