Court: Winning candidate from Goodrich should have been barred from ballot

GOODRICH, Mich. (AP) - A woman who won an election in Goodrich should have been scratched from the ballot for failing to indicate that she’s a U.S. citizen, according to an opinion from the Michigan Court of Appeals.

No one is asking that Sherry Moore now be removed from the village council in Goodrich. But the appeals court says the case is important so everyone knows the rules in any future disputes.

Moore had been disqualified by the Genesee County Election Commission after failing to check a box about citizenship on her official paperwork. But Judge Mark Latchana still put her on the ballot.

The appeals court says the judge exceeded his authority.

