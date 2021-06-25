Different ways to protect your home from water damage due to heavy rain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(6/25/2021) - Rain is everywhere - and there’s more to come.

The concern - flooding.

Mid-Michigan homeowners are not quite ready to build an ark....but with the amount of rain we’re expecting over the next few days - many are concerned that the rain could make it’s way inside their homes.

“We got to fix the roof and we got to fix the basement also to get the rain out of there. And, it’s coming in the kitchen,” said Robert Gillam.

Gillam isn’t alone. There’s quite a few things you can do even in the rain - to help keep the water out.

Home Depot department Manager Amy Mienkwic suggests a variety of preventative measures including...

“Hydraulic cement. It’s used on your structure, pretty much your basement or your foundation or your crawl space areas,”

Different pump systems can carry water away from your home.

“You can use a trash pump. Which is also the same connection - a fireman connection system with two hoses - one for the intake of the water - one for the outlet of the water. That’s a gas-powered system so it will have to stay outside of your home,” added Mienkwic.

Once the water is out - you can use fans or dehumidifiers to dry out yor residence.

