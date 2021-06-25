Advertisement

Explainer: How will Michigan fare once eviction moratorium ends?

46,000 residents say they are in jeopardy of eviction soon
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Federal protections against eviction are set to expire at the end of July and Michigan courts are preparing for an expected wave of landlord requests to kick out tenants who are behind in their rent.

It’s still unknown how many struggling tenants might be made homeless by the lifting of the moratorium on evictions that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But recent census data paints a worrying picture, showing that about 46,000 Michigan residents, including roughly 24,000 in the Detroit area, said they felt they were likely to get evicted within two months.

As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the eviction moratorium until July 31, which officials say will be the final extension. That means courts cannot process eviction proceedings against tenants who have not paid rent on time.

Not surprisingly, the extension left Mid-Michigan landlords frustrated and tenants happy for an additional month of the ban. Suzanne Broach, who rents out two properties in Flint, said she’s lost more than $12,000 in rent over the past year.

Officials are trying to get the word out that financial and legal assistance is available. Genesee County alone has over $12 million available to help tenants pay off their past due rent and and avoid eviction.

