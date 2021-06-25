Flint honors city employee who died of COVID-19

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/24/2021) - The City of Flint has renamed one of its buildings to honor an employee who passed of COVID-19.

The transportation building will now honor Betty Wideman, who worked for the city for 26 years.

Wideman began as an administrative clerk in 1994, and received several promotions during that time.

She most recently served as a division manager in the transportation department prior to her passing in November 2020.

The transportation building is commonly known as the 12th Street garage.

City Council approved the change that was proposed by Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Transportation Director John Daly.

