Flint water service line replacement almost done; residents have last chance to get checked

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As the Flint water service line replacement project draws to a close, Mayor Sheldon Neeley is offering one last chance for residents to take part.

Neeley made an “urgent plea” on Friday for residents to get their lead water service lines replaced now. Last year’s deadline was extended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but residents now have 28 days to sign up for the program before it ends on July 23.

No signups for the free program will be allowed after that date.

“We have been enduring the water crisis for seven long years. Completion of the lead service line replacement program is the single most important project designed to reduce the risk of lead exposure in our community,” Neeley said. “We need all residents’ cooperation to protect our community now and for future generations.”

As of June 18, water service lines have been checked at over 27,000 residences and over 10,000 made of lead or galvanized metal have been replaced. The remaining 17,000 residences already had safe copper water service lines installed.

Neeley said crews have about 200 to 300 more water service lines to replace this summer. But 2,500 households have not allowed crews to check their water service line or have not cooperated with scheduling time for crews to investigate what their water lines are made of.

Residents who previously declined to have their water service line checked or replaced still can take part. The city is mailing postcards to everyone who declined to have their water service line checked or haven’t responded to previous contact attempts.

Sign-ups are available by calling 810-410-1133, emailing GetTheLeadOut@cityofflint.com, downloading the consent form by clicking here and mailing it back to Flint City Hall DPW Service Line Replacement Program, 1101 S. Saginaw St., 48502.

Someone age 18 or older must be home when crews visit to replace a water service line because they are required to come inside for part of the process.

