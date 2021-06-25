Governor Whitmer Governor calls house passage of Bipartisan Budget a step in the right direction

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer today released the following statement after the Michigan State House of Representatives passed a bipartisan budget before the July 1 deadline, which includes the governor’s proposal to make the largest investment in K-12 public schools in our state’s history to close the gap between the lowest- and highest-funded school districts for the first time since the goal was introduced in 1994.

The budget also fully funds or expands programs like the Michigan Reconnect job training program to help Michiganders compete for good-paying jobs, the Great Start Readiness Program to support early childhood education, the Clean Slate initiative to expand the state’s expungement system, and a wage increase for direct care workers who care for our most vulnerable.

“The bills passed by the House today represent bipartisan progress in the budget process and are a step in the right direction as we continue Michigan’s economic jumpstart,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This framework is a strong start and proposes historic investments in public education, bumps up pay for direct care workers, and puts more people on tuition-free paths to higher education and skills training. However, we still have a lot of work to do to get this across the finish line, and I look forward to action from the Senate by July 1st so we can deliver for Michigan’s families, small businesses, and communities.”

