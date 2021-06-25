Advertisement

Heavy rain through the weekend

Some areas could see 3-5″ by Monday morning.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving across the Lower Peninsula will bring widespread rain, heavy at times, and possible storms, to the area today. As that system moves out we’ll get a brief break before the next system moves in tomorrow. Rain chances will stay in the forecast into next week.

Today we’ll see temps make it to the low to mid 70s with a S wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Tonight we’ll fall back to the mid and upper 60s before making it back to the mid 70s to around 80 tomorrow.

Rain continues for most of today before we dry out a little overnight into very early Saturday morning. Showers and storms then return for much of the day tomorrow before we see scattered showers Sunday.

Isolated storms today and tomorrow could be strong with damaging winds being our main threat. Flooding is a possibility with 3-5+” of rainfall for many by the end of the weekend. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online.

Rain chances then carry into next week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Republicans voted to stop paying the $300 weekly unemployment benefit.
Michigan bill to end extra $300 unemployment benefit likely faces veto
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Saginaw County Health Department
CDC investigating whether 13-year-old Saginaw boy’s death was linked to COVID-19 vaccine
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination

Latest News

WJRT June 25th, 2021 Morning Weather
Rain and then more rain
WJRT June 25th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT June 25th, 2021 Morning Weather
Periods of Heavy Rain to End the Week...
JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report
Periods of Heavy Rain to End the Week...
JR's Thursday Night Weather Report