JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

Mother Nature brought a tropical feel to the area Friday. Widespread rainfall, warm temperatures, and high humidity levels all added to the flavor. As we head through the evening, our initial wave of rain and thundershowers will gradually move out of Mid-Michigan. This will leave us with scattered light showers for the overnight period. Low temperatures will range from the middle 60s, to around 70 with very sticky conditions holding.

After a relatively quiet start to our Saturday, the action is sure to pick up for the afternoon and evening. Scattered, light showers in the morning will give way to another round of widespread rainfall and embedded thunderstorms. Locally heavy downpours will be likely, and a few of the storms may reach severe limits, with the primary threat being strong, gusty winds. Some localized flooding will be a good bet too. It will be a very muggy day with high temperatures for the day will range from the middle, to upper 70s.

Periods of lighter rain and some thundershowers will continue on through Sunday too. The pattern will become a bit more scattered for Monday and Tuesday, but it won’t go away entirely. In fact, I don’t see one day during the next week that some rain isn’t expected, so keep the umbrella and galoshes handy. On ABC12 News we will check to see if the threat of rain will linger into our upcoming holiday weekend. - JR