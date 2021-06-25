Advertisement

JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mother Nature brought a tropical feel to the area Friday.  Widespread rainfall, warm temperatures, and high humidity levels all added to the flavor.  As we head through the evening, our initial wave of rain and thundershowers will gradually move out of Mid-Michigan.  This will leave us with scattered light showers for the overnight period.  Low temperatures will range from the middle 60s, to around 70 with very sticky conditions holding.

After a relatively quiet start to our Saturday, the action is sure to pick up for the afternoon and evening.  Scattered, light showers in the morning will give way to another round of widespread rainfall and embedded thunderstorms.  Locally heavy downpours will be likely, and a few of the storms may reach severe limits, with the primary threat being strong, gusty winds.  Some localized flooding will be a good bet too.  It will be a very muggy day with high temperatures for the day will range from the middle, to upper 70s.

Periods of lighter rain and some thundershowers will continue on through Sunday too.  The pattern will become a bit more scattered for Monday and Tuesday, but it won’t go away entirely.  In fact, I don’t see one day during the next week that some rain isn’t expected, so keep the umbrella and galoshes handy.  On ABC12 News we will check to see if the threat of rain will linger into our upcoming holiday weekend. - JR

Most Read

Michigan Republicans voted to stop paying the $300 weekly unemployment benefit.
Michigan bill to end extra $300 unemployment benefit likely faces veto
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Saginaw County Health Department
CDC investigating whether 13-year-old Saginaw boy’s death was linked to COVID-19 vaccine
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination
He's accused of killing a 10-month-old baby and the baby's Grandmother appeared in court...
COVID-19 court protocol spooking witnesses, prosecutor says

Latest News

More Heavy Rain Likely for Saturday...
JR's Friday Evening Weather Report
Heavy rain
Heavy rain through the weekend
WJRT June 25th, 2021 Morning Weather
Rain and then more rain
WJRT June 25th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT June 25th, 2021 Morning Weather