In a Michigan case, appeals court to revisit bump stock ban

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A federal appeals court says it will rehear a dispute over a Trump administration ban on bump stocks, a device that allows semiautomatic firearms to fire rapidly.

The decision comes three months after a three-judge panel at the court said a federal judge in Michigan should have blocked the ban.

The ban came in response to a 2017 shooting in Las Vegas in which a gunman attached bump stocks to assault-style rifles to attack outdoor concert spectators.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives used a regulation to outlaw the bump stocks. But critics insist only Congress can take that step.

The 6th Circuit hears appeals from federal courts in Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky.

