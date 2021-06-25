Advertisement

In a Michigan case, appeals court to revisit bump stock ban

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A federal appeals court says it will rehear a dispute over a Trump administration ban on bump stocks, a device that allows semiautomatic firearms to fire rapidly.

The decision comes three months after a three-judge panel at the court said a federal judge in Michigan should have blocked the ban.

The ban came in response to a 2017 shooting in Las Vegas in which a gunman attached bump stocks to assault-style rifles to attack outdoor concert spectators.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives used a regulation to outlaw the bump stocks. But critics insist only Congress can take that step.

The 6th Circuit hears appeals from federal courts in Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky.

