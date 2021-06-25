Michigan electric utilities offer advice on growing marijuana at home

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Growing marijuana indoors, which is legal under Michigan laws, can dramatically increase electricity usage.

Electric utilities partnered with state regulators to offer advice on how to prevent fires from operating residential electric systems beyond their capacity. They did not provide statistics for how many fires or incidents of utility damage are linked to growing marijuana.

Medical marijuana caregivers have been allowed to grow plants in their homes since 2008 for patients using cannabis for treatments or therapies. Michigan’s 2018 law legalizing recreational marijuana allows all adults age 21 or older to grow up to 12 plants at home for personal use.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says new recreational marijuana cultivators affecting the state’s electric grid. Marijuana plants grown indoors require nonstop lighting, ventilation and other energy intensive equipment.

Regulators say a 12-plant marijuana grow operation for personal use can increase a home’s energy demand by 2.75 times. A medical marijuana caregiver cultivating the maximum of 72 plants can increase their electric use by more than 10 times an average house.

That creates concern of overloading electrical equipment, which can pose a fire hazard or cause localized power outages.

Utilities are asking residents to understand any local ordinances, hire a licensed electrical contractor and contact their electric provider before growing marijuana to make sure their home’s electrical system can handle the increased demand.

Electric utilities say the following damage is possible if indoor marijuana growing operations are set up improperly:

Overloading can cause catastrophic failure of electrical equipment owned by the homeowner and the utility. Customers may be held financially liable for damage to utility equipment caused by unanticipated energy usage increases.

Neighbors served by the same electric transformer may receive damage to electric appliances during an overload failure.

Electric circuits operating beyond their designed capacity are a fire hazard.

