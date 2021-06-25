Advertisement

Michigan House approves $10 million to stem losses for brain injury clinics

They stand to lose revenue with reduced reimbursements for work with people injured in crashes
(WJRT)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan House has voted to spend $10 million to help offset financial losses for rehabilitation facilities and attendant care providers bracing for rate cuts under the state’s auto insurance law.

The legislation was approved 95-13 late Thursday and sent to the Senate a week before the 45% reduction in insurance payments for post-acute services for people injured in vehicle crashes.

“This is a good first step to identifying the deficiencies in our billing codes and fixing the issues that will be identified,” said Republican State Rep. Phil Green of Millington. “This is not a complete fix to our post-acute rehab service industry, but it is a good first step in the process of fixing the deficiencies identified.”

Lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer slashed the reimbursements as part of a law to lower drivers’ premiums. The change is slated to take effect on July 1 and several clinics around the state have threatened to close without help.

The aid would be available on a first-come, first-served basis to providers that document a “systemic deficit” due to the limits on charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

