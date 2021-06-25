Michigan House approves $10 million to stem losses for brain injury clinics

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan House has voted to spend $10 million to help offset financial losses for rehabilitation facilities and attendant care providers bracing for rate cuts under the state’s auto insurance law.

The legislation was approved 95-13 late Thursday and sent to the Senate a week before the 45% reduction in insurance payments for post-acute services for people injured in vehicle crashes.

“This is a good first step to identifying the deficiencies in our billing codes and fixing the issues that will be identified,” said Republican State Rep. Phil Green of Millington. “This is not a complete fix to our post-acute rehab service industry, but it is a good first step in the process of fixing the deficiencies identified.”

Lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer slashed the reimbursements as part of a law to lower drivers’ premiums. The change is slated to take effect on July 1 and several clinics around the state have threatened to close without help.

The aid would be available on a first-come, first-served basis to providers that document a “systemic deficit” due to the limits on charges.

