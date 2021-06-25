Michigan House approves $65 billion budget, pushes for July 1 deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan House has overwhelmingly approved a $65 billion state spending plan and the release of billions in federal COVID-19 relief aid for K-12 schools.

There is an agreement between the Republican-led House and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but not with the Senate.

The plan would eliminate a funding gap among school districts -- a proposed milestone 27 years after Michigan overhauled the financing of public education with Proposal A.

“For decades, kids in smaller, rural schools – including every district I represent – have gotten less funding than those in more affluent areas,” said Republican State Rep. Ben Frederick of Owosso. “I have repeatedly voted to fix this disparity and ensure all Michigan children are treated equally. No longer will students in our community be valued at hundreds of dollars less than their peers in other communities.”

Republicans passed an 8% increase in school funding, boosting the School Aid Fund to a record of $16.7 billion. All public school districts will receive $8,700 per student, which equates to a 7% increase for most.

The budget also includes an additional $4 billion of federal COVID-19 relief money for schools, providing them with nearly $1,100 more per student. Republicans also approved a one-time $560 million contribution to shore up the school employee retirement system.

The budget also fully funds or expands the Michigan Reconnect job training program, spends an additional $168 million on the Great Start Readiness Program to support early childhood education, the Clean Slate initiative to expand the state’s expungement system and a wage increase for direct health care workers.

“The bills passed by the House today represent bipartisan progress in the budget process and are a step in the right direction as we continue Michigan’s economic jumpstart,” Whitmer said. “This framework is a strong start and proposes historic investments in public education, bumps up pay for direct care workers, and puts more people on tuition-free paths to higher education and skills training.”

Republican State Rep. Thomas Albert, who leads the House Appropriations Committee, said the budget deal passed Thursday evening provides the state clarity when it is needed most.

The next fiscal year does not start until Oct. 1. But a law requires lawmakers to send the governor a plan by July 1. It could be delayed if a deal isn’t reached.

“My goal has always been to complete the upcoming budget by the required July 1 deadline, and I will work with anyone who will help accomplish this mission,” said Albert. “After this challenging past year-and-a-half, the people of Michigan deserve some stability and certainty in what to expect from their state government.

