Michigan lawmakers continue work on state budget

Michigan State Capitol Building
Michigan State Capitol Building(WILX)
By Matt Franklin
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/24/2021) - The state House met Thursday with plans to approve a budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

However, an agreement has not been reached.

It’s not clear if the House plans to include federal coronavirus relief money in these plans.

If those funds aren’t included in a deal before next week’s deadline, there could be more meetings this summer to find an agreement.

