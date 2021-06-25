Advertisement

Michigan Lottery warns of rampant scams offering prizes players didn’t win

(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Lottery is warning of potential scams involving people claiming to be prize agents or winners trying to defraud people.

Scammers often send letters and call people claiming they won a prize, which they can claim by paying a fee. Victims are asked to pay with a cashier’s check, electronic funds transfer or even meet with a scammer in person to pay in cash.

Other scammers claim they won big lottery prizes and will share a portion if victims send them some money up front.

The Michigan Lottery says there’s no way to win a prize without buying a ticket. Only people with winning tickets are eligible for any prizes and the lottery processes them for free, so there is no need to pay a fee up front to receive any winnings.

Anyone with questions about whether a Michigan Lottery prize is legitimate should call 1-844-887-6836 option 2 or email onlinehelp@michiganlottery.com. Anyone who believes they are the victim of a lottery scam should call their local law enforcement agency immediately.

