Michigan original Better Made Snack Foods celebrate 90th anniversary

Gov. Whitmer spent part of Friday morning at the Detroit plant as part of her Work With Whitmer tour
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer helps pack cases of potato chips at Better Made Snack Foods in Detroit as...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer helps pack cases of potato chips at Better Made Snack Foods in Detroit as part of her Work With Whitmer tour.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The iconic Better Made Snack Foods brand from Detroit is celebrating its 90th annivesary.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pitched in at the company’s plant in Detroit on Friday as part of her Work With Whitmer tour. She helped with quality control, packing cases and filling online orders.

Whitmer presented a special tribute to former Better Made CEO Salvatore “Sam” Cipriano during the visit.

“I was thrilled to spend time working alongside dedicated Better Made employees getting some hands-on experience in the facility where my favorite chips are made and pay tribute to former CEO Sam Cipriano, whose leadership has helped Better Made thrive,” she said.

Whitmer noted that Better Made has contributed to Michigan’s growing economy and thrived in the Detroit area for nine decades.

“The company offers good-paying jobs to Michiganders in the region and is contributing to our economic jumpstart as we emerge from the pandemic together,” she said.

