Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since second week of pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan on Friday was the lowest since the second week of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 40 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 893,949. That is the lowest daily increase since March 17, 2020, which was eight days after the state’s first cases were confirmed.

State health officials reported 15 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,707.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady on Thursday with over 16,400 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests remained above the lowest levels on record at 1.11%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses reached another new low for the year. As of Friday, 336 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is four fewer than Thursday. Of those, 269 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both reached new lows for 2021. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 82 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 42 of them were on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are none fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and two fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.391 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 6.008 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.736 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.915 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.819 million people statewide. A total of 51.3% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 61.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 33,554 cases and 904 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Saginaw, 20,019 cases and 603 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Arenac, 1,091 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 10,585 cases and 339 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Clare, 2,049 cases and 82 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 1,920 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of two deaths

Gratiot, 3,244 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 3,057 cases and 75 deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,809 cases and 69 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 5,398 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Lapeer, 7,852 cases and 203 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Midland, 6,858 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of one death.

Ogemaw, 1,474 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 584 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,621 cases and 52 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 3,735 cases and 117 deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 5,733 cases, 105 deaths and 5,436 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Tuscola, 4,886 cases and 162 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

