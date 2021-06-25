Advertisement

Michigan schools urged to continue face masks and social distancing in the fall

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Schools across Michigan are urged to continue common COVID-19 measures in the fall to prevent infections of students and staff.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a series of recommendations Friday for schools to consider when they reopen in the fall. The measures are designed to keep schools open for in-person learning and protect students who aren’t vaccinated.

The recommendations are not orders, so schools can choose to adopt or ignore any of the advice.

The recommendations include:

  • Promoting the COVID-19 vaccine for staff and all students age 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for students in that age group.
  • Encourage students and staff to continue wearing a face covering over their noses and mouths based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
  • Promoting social distancing and limiting students to interacting only with small groups of classmates.
  • Encourage students and staff to stay home when they are sick or experience COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Encourage all students to get a COVID-19 test if they have symptoms and encourage unvaccinated students get tested if they are in close contact with someone who has the illness.
  • Collaborate with local health departments on continued screening, contact tracing and quarantine protocols.
  • Avoid any crowded large group gatherings or activities in poorly ventilated areas.
  • Encourage frequent handwashing, sanitizing and personal hygiene measures.

As of Friday, over 61% of Michigan residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“These vaccines are the reason transmission of the virus in Michigan is at the lowest point in a year,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “However, as the school environment brings together large groups of individuals who may not yet be vaccinated, MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Republicans voted to stop paying the $300 weekly unemployment benefit.
Michigan bill to end extra $300 unemployment benefit likely faces veto
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Saginaw County Health Department
CDC investigating whether 13-year-old Saginaw boy’s death was linked to COVID-19 vaccine
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination

Latest News

Kids cycling through downtown Flint.
Berston Bicycle Club gears up to get kids moving this summer
Healthsource WJRT
A safer scan for kids
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports 153 more COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths
He's accused of killing a 10-month-old baby and the baby's Grandmother appeared in court...
COVID-19 court protocol spooking witnesses, prosecutor says