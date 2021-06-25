Midland PD finds success with recruitment while others struggle to hire

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -(06/25/21)-It’s a major issue for Police Departments around the area --

Cities like Flint and Saginaw have several open positions for officers to fill, but one Mid-Michigan Department is on the opposite end of the spectrum.

The Midland Police Department has become a draw for those seeking a first-time career in law enforcement or a good move for experienced officers.

“When you have happy officers talking to other people about what a great place it is to work that makes a big difference and the recruiting side,” said Chief Nicole Ford.

Chief Ford credits changes within the Midland Police Department that’s made it an increasingly attractive place to work for officers.

“How we distribute over time or when they’re notified about their overtime. We’ve done minor changes, we’ve changed our tattoo policy to make it more reflective of 21. We’ve added baseball hats as an option for the officers, which was like Who knew that that would be such a big hit. So, we have a health and wellness program officers are allowed to work, officers are allowed to work out on duty. And so that’s been a big hit here also,” Ford said.

Ford, a 23-year veteran in law enforcement was named Midland’s Police Chief a little more than a year ago--- calls these changes “quality of life” changes. Ford also says a variety of opportunities and a higher starting salary--- about $23 dollars an hour-higher for an experienced officer--- are likely factors as well.

“We have a lot of opportunities here with our SWAT team and our school resource officers and our community resource officers and Fifth Street Task Force and bayonet and bike patrol you know so we have a lot of those that we can kind of help entice especially when we’re talking to younger candidates that are looking at a full career,” she said.

Ford says the goal is to create a department with a mix of new recruits and seasoned officers.

And to cultivate the kind of environment that people want to work in-- and stay.

“We’re trying to make this your other family, and I’m hoping that that’s going to translate well as officers continue talking about what a great places to work and my hopes is to eventually make us the premier agency where people seek us out, so fingers crossed,” Ford said.

Ford says they have also expanded the mileage requirement for officers to live near the law enforcement center from 25 miles to 45.

