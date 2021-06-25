Ogemaw County Sheriff apologizes to board after caught-on-camera rant

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) (6/24/2021)--The Ogemaw County Board of Commissioners, accepting an apology from its Sheriff tonight.

ABC12 showed video of Sheriff Brian Gilbert railing against the commission last week, shouting in front of the podium over the board’s move to eliminate a sergeant position at the department. That decision was made over concerns Gilbert might install his own son.

Despite the apology -- as ABC12 saw first-hand in West Branch -- tempers continued to flair.

“The way I delivered that message was wrong.”

Ogemaw County Sheriff Brian Gilbert, Senior returned to the podium Thursday. This time, apologizing to the Board of Commissioners.

“My emotions were running high,” Gilbert addressed the packed meeting. “I just wanted to get my message out there and I apologize again.”

Instead of diffusing the situation, however, tempers boiled over in the gallery minutes later. Tensions spilled into the hallway midway through the first public comment period. West Branch Police – covering security Thursday in lieu of the Sheriff’s Department – kept a watchful eye as a member of the crowd had to restrain another man who lurched toward the door. The county’s website indicated commissioners intended to vote on a resolution to censure Ogemaw County’s top cop. They felt the sheriff had threatened them with last week’s caught-on-camera outburst.

“Stay in your lane,” Gilbert shouted during a June 17 meeting.

That was the flashpoint about a week earlier. Gilbert paced back and forth, visibly at odds with the board over an investigation involving his son and the loss of a sergeant position.

“Don’t micromanage my office,” he chided. “I was elected to run that office and I will damn sure run it.”

Commission Chair Jenny David accepted Gilbert’s apology.

“We do encourage participation moving forward, but thank you for your apology,” she said.

“I heard what you said,” Commissioner Craig Scott announced. “I heard your content. I’m willing to work with you.”

“Thank you,” Gilbert responded.

“Sir, I appreciate your apology,” Scott rose from his chair and shook Gilbert’s hand as the room burst into applause.

That censure vote was later tabled in light of the apology. David did reiterate a warning echoed in the resolution: that kind of conduct wouldn’t be tolerated moving forward.

Gilbert declined a one-on-one interview.

