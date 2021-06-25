Ojibway Island closed to traffic again, but the City of Saginaw has a plan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Ojibway Island is one of Saginaw’s most popular parks; a gathering spot for many in the city and surrounding community

The island opened its new multi-use pathway in 2019. The $600,000 project was funded through a DNR grant.

Last year, the city ended up restricting access to Ojibway Island during a COVID surge. There were concerns about large crowds gathering on the island and people not practicing proper safety protocols.

The park opened again briefly, but has recently closed again for other reasons. Reports of drugs, guns, fighting and people driving on the lawn is keeping people from enjoying Ojibway Island.

“It’s upsetting because you want to go in to enjoy it,” said Jennifer Bolt, a resident of Saginaw.

John Stemple, director of neighborhood services and inspections for the City of Saginaw, said the misbehavior became out of control.

“We just don’t have the manpower and time going over there and cleaning up messes,” said Stemple.

Bolt said she stopped riding her bike on the island because of people’s driving.

“You felt like you might get hit, we were just a little nervous so we just stopped going,” said Bolt.

However, the city has a plan.

While the park is closed, the City of Saginaw is working on temporary barriers along the circular drive and paving a portion of the area at the front of the island for parking.

“I think that will be fantastic. That’s quite a big island, there’s lots of potential and possibilities that they can do something like that,” said Bolt.

Stemple said, “We’re going to give that a try, it’s sort of a test to see if it works and if people are happy with it.”

Stemple said he hopes the project will allow people to go back enjoying this beautiful natural resource that Saginaw has to offer.

“Hopefully people can go enjoy our parks and be safe and stop with the inappropriate behaviors,” said Stemple.

Saginaw City Council recently approved $11,000 for the project. The city is also putting up security cameras around the park to help with safety.

The city expects the work to be complete and the island to reopen by the end of July.

