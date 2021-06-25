Advertisement

Ojibway Island upgrades to finish in July

New security measures are going into place in the city of Saginaw.
By Matt Franklin
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/24/2021) - The city of Saginaw say it is expecting work on upgrades on Ojibway Island will last three to four more weeks.

The goal is to reopen the island later in July.

The island has been closed to vehicle traffic since April.

Crews are working to add extra paved parking areas, and driving barriers to keep large numbers of vehicles from driving through the circular drive in the park.

Those barriers to the circular drive would not be permanent and could be removed for special events.

Security cameras are also being added.

ABC 12 has reported in the past, the city is trying to control large gatherings on the island that have gotten out of hand.

The city says it wants to keep the park family friendly and safe for people of all ages.

