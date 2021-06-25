Preparing your home and community for days of rainfall

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

With expected heavy rainfalls throughout Mid-Michigan there’s a potential threat of temporary street flooding.

That’s always a cause for concern for homeowners.

Owner and general manager Eric Chesser of Servpro says, there are ways you can protect your home from heavy rainfall.

“It depends on if you’re on a sewer system or a sump pump system in your home, that’s the first thing you need to look at as a homeowner,” he said.

“After a huge rainfall we do receive a lot of [calls about] roof leaks and sump pump failures and sewer backups, those are basically the three major things.”

Those things could cause some serious damage to your home Chesser says there are a few things you can do to prepare and avoid the headache.

“So really you need to get your gutters clean that way they can shed water, but the biggest thing is your downspouts also need to be vacated a minimum of six feet away from the house, that way it can shed the water and not come back towards the foundation because when that water comes towards the foundation that’s what causes the sump pumps to fail because it’s influx of water, same as the sewers that can be tied into your sewer system and caused on your sewer backup because it’s not vacating away from your home properly,” said Chesser.

On Thursday Bay City put out a call to the community to get for the rainfall.

The city is asking people to report or help clear clogged catch-basins to help avoid any flooding.

That means anything from leaves, grass clippings or other debris.

Bay City is asking residents to report or help clear clogged catch basins (Bay City Government)

If you end up with any water damage in your home after a heavy rainfall Chesser recommends cleaning it up quickly to avoid longe term problems.

“To ensure that there is no future, what we call mold growth, which would be the thing that’s detrimental to everybody’s health,” he said.

