Rain and then more rain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving across the Lower Peninsula will bring widespread rain, heavy at times, and possible storms, to the area today. As that system moves out we’ll get a brief break before the next system moves in tomorrow. Rain chances will stay in the forecast into next week.

Today we’ll see temps make it to the low to mid 70s with a S wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Tonight we’ll fall back to the mid and upper 60s before making it back to the mid 70s to around 80 tomorrow.

Rain continues for most of today before we dry out a little overnight into very early Saturday morning. Showers and storms then return for much of the day tomorrow before we see scattered showers Sunday.

Isolated storms today and tomorrow could be strong with damaging winds being our main threat. Flooding is a possibility with 3-4+” of rainfall for many by the end of the weekend. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online.

Rain chances then carry into next week.

