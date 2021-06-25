Saginaw-area man accused of running puppy mill with deplorable conditions

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man is accused of running a puppy mill with two dozen dogs living in deplorable conditions.

Authorities say 38-year-old Joe Horne faces one count of cruelty of 10 to 24 animals.

The Carrollton Township Police Department seized 24 dogs from Horne’s residence on Shattuck Road in March and all of them were in poor condition. The dogs are American Bulldog and bulldog mixed breeds, most of which are now at the Saginaw County animal shelter.

Some estimates indicate an American Bulldog mix could be sold for as much as $3,000 or more.

Horne remained in jail on Friday and also faces an assault charge. Police initially responded to his residence on a domestic violence charge, when they discovered the large number of dogs housed there.

