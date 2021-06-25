Saginaw County stolen equipment suspect convicted of similar crime in Berrien County

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Now to the latest on the arrest of a Saginaw Township business family who is accused of stealing heavy machinery.

Police were actually back at their home today, looking for more possible stolen equipment.

For the first time, we are hearing from their attorney, who says his clients are innocent.

“We had a victim come forward in the last couple of days, had reason to believe their equipment was on the property, specifically a dump trailer,” says Saginaw Township Detective Ari Mantalvanos.

That’s why several Saginaw Township Police officers, along with the Michigan State Police, were back at the home of Andrew Csongradi, who operates Zackary Electric.

Csongradi, his wife and their son were all arrested this week, charged with a combined 24 felonies for allegedly stealing 8 pieces of heavy-duty machinery, skid steers, bobcats, trailers and other items.

Mantalvanos said they did not find any more possible stolen equipment on the property, like they found in April. Since news of the Csongradi’s arrests, other victims of missing property have been calling.

“My phone was constantly ringing yesterday, and fielding phone calls and this is how we can up with this victim, there was plenty of probably cause there to execute a second search warrant,” says Mantalvanos.

ABC 12 News has confirmed through court records that Andrew Csongradi was arrested in Berrien County on the west side of the state last year, pleading guilty this past February to two charges including receiving and concealing stolen property.

The family attorney James Scozzari says “the Csongradi’s are a very good, law-abiding family and they are innocent until proven guilty.”

Mantalvanos says the theft of heavy-duty equipment is widespread.

“I think every county in every state has the same issue, people stealing machinery, some of these pieces of machinery can cost $100,000, nobody wants to spend $100,000 if they can go steal it,” says Mantalvanos.

The equipment the Csongradi’s are accused of stealing is estimated to be worth about $500,000.

