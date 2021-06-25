Sarvis Park neighbors blame Flint for huge pile of dumped debris

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint went is partnering with Crime Stoppers to hand out a cash reward to anyone who catches an illegal dumper.

But a Flint block club says there’s an ever-growing dumping site in the Sarvis Park neighborhood and it’s the city’s fault.

Neighbors had a clean-up on April 24 and left a pile of garbage they picked up that day. Two months later, it’s still there and much more trash has been added, which the block club blames on the city failing to keep its word.

“You can’t hold the citizens responsible when you’re leaving blight in the community too,” said Ladel Lewis, president of the Sarvis Park Neighborhood and a candidate for Flint City Council.

He organized the April cleanup. Michigan State Police, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, community members and the city’s Blight Team were there.

Without the equipment to take care of this pile on hand in April, she said the Blight Team promised to come back days later with a front-end loader to fill up the dumpster and get rid of it.

“Well, unfortunately, they haven’t returned,” Lewis said. “And as a result, other people decided to join the party and dump illegal garbage as well.”

She pointed out their view from the park they’ve worked so hard to keep up remains an unofficial dump

This is not that hard. You don’t have to import a special machine from China, from Mexico. You have everything that you need to fix this problem,” Lewis said. “So as residents of the city of Flint from the neighborhood association, we demand that the city of Flint come out here and fix what they started. We deserve better.”

Flint Blight Team Leader Mario Thomas said the mess near Sarvis Park now isn’t from April. He said city crews came out and clean up this lot the day after the community clean up day.

“We did what we needed to do. However, within the next 24 to 48 hours it was trashed back,” Thomas said. “It’s a hot spot. We got a lot of different hot spots around the city of Flint. Unfortunately, that is one of the hot spots.”

He said crew has actually been out in the neighborhood once a month since that April clean up. Thomas said the bigger problem is a result of people treating this city like a garbage can.

The city plans to add six more people to its blight team, which is doubling the staff. Look for those jobs to be posted this weekend on the city’s website.

The Genesee County Land Bank owns the Clio Road property, where the mess gets dumped continually. The executive director said he connected with the neighborhood group after learning of the mess from ABC12 News and plans to get rid of it next week.

“We’re gonna contact the city directly to make sure that the dumpsters are there on site,” said Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman. “We’re gonna bring in our heavy equipment, so we can clean up with stuff that has already been put out there. And ideally, we get that dumpster removed from the site as soon as it’s full.”

He said the land bank needs the community’s help alerting them to any problems with 15,000 properties across Genesee County. Complaints can be filed on the land bank’s website and Freeman said they will be answered within 24 hours.

“Government can’t fix every issue. It’s not going to be solved overnight,” he said. “But when government works with neighbors and with communities, we can definitely make an impact.”

Once the mess is gone, Freeman wants to pursue a long-term fix that changes the lot’s role in the neighborhood

“We need to have this blocked off, so people will know this is not OK,” he said. “We deserve better, and once we start taking pride in our neighborhood, other people will too. Just like the broken windows theory, when people see garbage and trash, they add to it. We want to show them that this is not that and this is not OK.”

Freeman reached out to Lewis to share hopes of restricting access to the property. The land bank has been testing a new plan to put cement blocks at certain property entrances.

“We can have signage put on that, as well, to say no trespassing. So we’re working on that right now, and I think that would be a great place to be to test it,” Freeman said. “So I think we’ll we’ll give it a try.”

