State’s first mosquito-borne illnesses of 2021 found in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mosquito samples taken from Bay, Oakland and Saginaw counties recently confirmed the first indications of mosquito-borne illnesses in Michigan for 2021.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says all three samples contained Jamestown Canyon virus, which was responsible for three human illnesses in the state in 2020. Michigan also saw 32 cases of West Nile Virus and four cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis last year, resulted in four deaths.

No human or animal illnesses from mosquito-borne viruses have been confirmed in Michigan this year.

Jamestown Canyon, West Nile and EEE are transmitted to humans from infected mosquitoes mostly from late spring through mid-fall. Most people who contract the illnesses never develop a symptoms, but some experience a fever, headache and fatigue.

The illnesses rarely can cause serious neurological symptoms or death.

“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health.

Michigan health officials recommend the following steps to avoid contracting a mosquito-borne illness:

Apply a repellant containing DEET or another EPA-approved product to exposed skin and clothing.

Wear light-colored long-sleeved shirts and long pants while outdoors.

Repair any holes in door or window screens to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

Empty standing water around the home in buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires and more.

