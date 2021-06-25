United Auto Workers president retiring at the end of June

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The president of the United Auto Workers Union is stepping down.

Rory Gamble, who has led the union since 2019, said he is retiring effective June 30.

The 65-year-old took over the top position in the 397,000-member union as federal prosecutors closed in on former President Gary Jones in an embezzlement scheme.

Gamble fended off the threat of a federal takeover by agreeing to spending controls and allowing a court-appointed monitor to watch the union’s business. He also agreed to let members decide whether they want to vote directly for union leaders. That vote has to take place by November.

“I said on Day One I would hand over the keys to this treasured institution as a clean union,” said Gamble. “My original intent as a UAW Vice President was to retire at the end of June 2021, and after looking at the progress we have made and the best interests of UAW members for a stable transfer of power, this is the right time for me to turn over the reins.”

He also was a leading voice for workers as automakers confronted the COVID-19 pandemic, the semiconductor shortage and during President Joe Biden’s election.

“I’ll always look back on the sisters and brothers who together made my time in the UAW so special. And although I never intended to be UAW president, I hope that my chapter in our history will long be remembered for righting the ship, facing a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic head on and saving lives, while setting up my union for a bright future,” Gamble said. “As a team we accomplished much to be proud of.”

He joined the UAW in 1974 while working as a welder fixture repairman at the Ford Motor Co. Dearborn Frame Plant. He served in various positions with UAW Local 600 before joining the national UAW-Ford negotiating team for contract talks in 1998 and 2003.

Gamble was the UAW’s vice president in charge of the Ford division when Jones resigned and the union’s international board appointed him to take the top job.

The UAW International Executive Board will appoint a successor for Gamble to serve the remainder of his term as president before the next union elections in June 2022.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.