Whitmer offers support for Michigan National Guard tuition program at Camp Grayling

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offered her support of legislation Friday that would allow for the transfer of Michigan National Guard tuition assistance benefits to spouses of military service members.

Whitmer spoke about the proposal during the 2021 Memorial Pass in Review Ceremony at Camp Grayling in northern Michigan. The program would allow spouses of eligible National Guard members to obtain a college degree or career training with no tuition.

“The nearly 11,000 members of the Michigan National Guard repeatedly step up to serve our state admirably through times of crisis and we want to ensure that they, along with their spouses, have access to the state-funded tuition assistance benefits they have earned,” Whitmer said.

More than 6,000 members have enrolled using the Michigan National Guard Tuition Assistance Program since its inception.

“Extending this benefit to spouses will provide increased financial support to our members and their families who have sacrificed on behalf of our state and country,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Democrat State Rep. Joe Tate of Detroit introduced legislation extending military tuition assistance benefits to soldiers’ spouses. The Michigan House and Senate both have to pass the bill before Whitmer can sign it into law.

