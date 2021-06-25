Whitmer vetoes tax breaks related to COVID-19 expenses

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed two bills that would let businesses seek refunds for taxes paid on personal protective equipment, disinfectants and plexiglass barriers during the pandemic.

Whitmer says she instead favors creating a direct grant program with federal money. She says tax credits would be ineligible for reimbursement from the federal government, which would be a blow to the state budget.

The Detroit Regional Chamber, an influential business group, is disappointed with the vetoes. Lobbyist Brad Williams said there was bipartisan support for the legislation, which should be “celebrated rather than vetoed.”

House Bill 4224 and House Bill 4225 were designed to allow businesses to seek a retroactive refund for any sales tax paid on personal protective equipment, disinfectants and plexiglass barriers during the coronavirus pandemic. Those items also would have been exempt from Michigan’s 6% sales tax going forward.

Michigan already exempts PPE typically used in manufacturing operations from the sales and use tax. Extending the exemption to all businesses would cost the state at least $18 million in lost sales tax revenue annually.

