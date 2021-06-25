Advertisement

Whitmer vetoes tax breaks related to COVID-19 expenses

The governor would prefer a direct grant program rather than sales tax exemption
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed two bills that would let businesses seek refunds for taxes paid on personal protective equipment, disinfectants and plexiglass barriers during the pandemic.

Whitmer says she instead favors creating a direct grant program with federal money. She says tax credits would be ineligible for reimbursement from the federal government, which would be a blow to the state budget.

The Detroit Regional Chamber, an influential business group, is disappointed with the vetoes. Lobbyist Brad Williams said there was bipartisan support for the legislation, which should be “celebrated rather than vetoed.”

House Bill 4224 and House Bill 4225 were designed to allow businesses to seek a retroactive refund for any sales tax paid on personal protective equipment, disinfectants and plexiglass barriers during the coronavirus pandemic. Those items also would have been exempt from Michigan’s 6% sales tax going forward.

Michigan already exempts PPE typically used in manufacturing operations from the sales and use tax. Extending the exemption to all businesses would cost the state at least $18 million in lost sales tax revenue annually.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Republicans voted to stop paying the $300 weekly unemployment benefit.
Michigan bill to end extra $300 unemployment benefit likely faces veto
Saginaw County Health Department
CDC investigating whether 13-year-old Saginaw boy’s death was linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination

Latest News

Rory Gamble
United Auto Workers president retiring at the end of June
United Auto Workers president retiring at the end of June
A former prosecutor walks us through the process of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing.
Derek Chauvin’s 22.5-year prison sentence draws mixed reactions in Mid-Michigan
Community leaders from Mid-Michigan reacted to Derek Chauvin's sentence for the death of George...
Derek Chauvin's 22.5-year prison sentence draws mixed reactions in Mid-Michigan