Downpour leaves Detroit-area freeways, streets flooded

Storms that crossed through the region much of Friday also knocked out power to about 40,000 homes and businesses.
Michigan State Police share photos of Detroit flooding. Courtesy: MSP / Twitter
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP with Christine Winter) - (6/26/21) - A day-long downpour left many Detroit-area freeways and streets flooded, causing motorists to abandon vehicles stalled in water deep enough in cover tires and car hoods.

Storms that crossed through the region much of Friday also knocked out power to about 40,000 homes and businesses.

Officials in Detroit say several city departments on Saturday were assessing the impact of the storm that dumped about six inches of rain and caused streets and basements to flood. Officials advised motorists to avoid driving through standing water.

The National Weather Service says additional thunderstorms could come Saturday afternoon and evening.

To see live traffic cameras and current updates on state roads and highways click here.

