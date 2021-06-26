Flint City Hall will partially reopen Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/25/2021) - The City of Flint is moving forward on its phased-in reopening plan. City Hall will partially reopen Monday, June 28, 2021. Certain offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The following departments will be open: Customer Service, Assessor’s Office, Building and Safety (in the South Building), Office of Public Health, and City Hall Front Desk.

The walk-up customer service window will continue to be open daily. All City of Flint offices remain operational can be reached by telephone even if they have not yet reopened to the public.

“Thank you to our entire community. Thank you for masking up and for getting vaccinated. We still have more work to do, but we have made incredible strides forward to finally contain this deadly virus,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We are excited to finally reopen the doors to City Hall.”

