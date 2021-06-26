Advertisement

Flint City Hall will partially reopen Monday

(WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/25/2021) - The City of Flint is moving forward on its phased-in reopening plan. City Hall will partially reopen Monday, June 28, 2021. Certain offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The following departments will be open: Customer Service, Assessor’s Office, Building and Safety (in the South Building), Office of Public Health, and City Hall Front Desk.

The walk-up customer service window will continue to be open daily. All City of Flint offices remain operational can be reached by telephone even if they have not yet reopened to the public.

“Thank you to our entire community. Thank you for masking up and for getting vaccinated. We still have more work to do, but we have made incredible strides forward to finally contain this deadly virus,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We are excited to finally reopen the doors to City Hall.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Republicans voted to stop paying the $300 weekly unemployment benefit.
Michigan bill to end extra $300 unemployment benefit likely faces veto
Saginaw County Health Department
CDC investigating whether 13-year-old Saginaw boy’s death was linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination

Latest News

Michigan provides COVID-19 guidance for schools
Michigan Lottery warns about prize scams
Not every Mid-MI police department plans to ditch mask mandate as restrictions lift
Crews replace lead-based water service lines in Flint.
Flint service line program ending; Mayor urges residents to sign up