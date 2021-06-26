Flint PD: 74 year old killed in drive by shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/26/2021) - A 74 year old man is dead after police say he was killed in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 2500 block of Thom Street.

Investigators say when they arrived they found the man had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was released about the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Flint Police or Crimestoppers.

