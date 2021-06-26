Flint residents frustrated with the yard waste piling up in the city

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Frustration coming from people in Flint on Friday after weeks of having their yard waste pile up at their home.

Just last month the City took action having temporary crews collect residential yard waste to help the collection company.

Margaret Won of Flint feels like she is out of options. Frustrated and upset with the amount of yard waste she will have to pile up in hopes republic services will collect the yard waste from her home.

“I’ve done a lot, a lot of trimming of brush and things, and I’m getting ready to put it at the curb and it’s going to be piled high, because it’s been four weeks, and no trash has been picked up,” said Won.

Just a few miles away from Won over on Perry Street Ron Beaumont says he has completely given up on putting out his yard waste and even his recycling after two months of not having it picked up.

“It became unreliable. The trash has always been reliable for the most part, I can’t remember a time when it wasn’t. Recyclables are a hit or miss. No matter what you do, you know, if you put up a blue container and stack the box, you know, stack the bag. They still don’t pick it up,” he said.

Beaumont is someone who would like to recycle, but says with the current situation he doesn’t have the opportunity.

“There’s no way for me to get rid of it. I tried that, where I’d leave it out and, you know, you’d end up with one or two bags. They don’t pick it up, you bring it back in, but then you got three or four bags for the next week, they don’t pick that up. So it just keeps multiplying.”

ABC 12 reached out to Republic Services to see what the problem is.

The company released a statement on Friday, saying it has crews out working to catch up on recycling and yard waste pickups adding quote:

“Republic Services appreciates our customers’ understanding and cooperation during this time. Many industries are facing staffing challenges at this time, and the recycling and waste disposal industry is no different.”

In the meantime the City of Flint says its asked Republic to alternate between recycling pickup and yard waste pickup week to week as the company tries to hire more employees.

