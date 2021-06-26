Advertisement

Flint service line program ending; Mayor urges residents to sign up

Crews replace lead-based water service lines in Flint.
Crews replace lead-based water service lines in Flint.
By Matt Franklin
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

(6/25/2021) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is urging all residents to get their lead service lines replaced immediately.

The city’s Service Line Replacement program is free and will be ending soon.

The deadline for residents to sign up is July 23, 2021.

Crews have between 200-300 more service lines to replace, however there are more than 2,500 households that have not allowed work crews to check their service lines.

There are several easy ways to sign up:

Call: 810-410-1133

Email: GetTheLeadOut@cityofflint.com

Online: cityofflint.com/GetTheLeadOut

Mail: Flint City Hall

DPW Service line replacement program

1101 S. Saginaw St.

Flint, MI 48502

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Republicans voted to stop paying the $300 weekly unemployment benefit.
Michigan bill to end extra $300 unemployment benefit likely faces veto
Saginaw County Health Department
CDC investigating whether 13-year-old Saginaw boy’s death was linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination

Latest News

Flint City Hall will partially reopen Monday
Michigan provides COVID-19 guidance for schools
Michigan Lottery warns about prize scams
Not every Mid-MI police department plans to ditch mask mandate as restrictions lift