Flint service line program ending; Mayor urges residents to sign up
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -
(6/25/2021) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is urging all residents to get their lead service lines replaced immediately.
The city’s Service Line Replacement program is free and will be ending soon.
The deadline for residents to sign up is July 23, 2021.
Crews have between 200-300 more service lines to replace, however there are more than 2,500 households that have not allowed work crews to check their service lines.
There are several easy ways to sign up:
Call: 810-410-1133
Email: GetTheLeadOut@cityofflint.com
Online: cityofflint.com/GetTheLeadOut
Mail: Flint City Hall
DPW Service line replacement program
1101 S. Saginaw St.
Flint, MI 48502
