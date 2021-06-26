Flint service line program ending; Mayor urges residents to sign up

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

(6/25/2021) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is urging all residents to get their lead service lines replaced immediately.

The city’s Service Line Replacement program is free and will be ending soon.

The deadline for residents to sign up is July 23, 2021.

Crews have between 200-300 more service lines to replace, however there are more than 2,500 households that have not allowed work crews to check their service lines.

There are several easy ways to sign up:

Call: 810-410-1133

Email: GetTheLeadOut@cityofflint.com

Online: cityofflint.com/GetTheLeadOut

Mail: Flint City Hall

DPW Service line replacement program

1101 S. Saginaw St.

Flint, MI 48502

