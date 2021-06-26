More heavy rain and strong storms are in the forecast on Saturday

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Another day with some heavy rain is in the forecast and there is a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon on Saturday as well.

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT

After many areas in Mid-Michigan saw 1-2+ inches of rain on Friday, and more rain in the forecast this weekend, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of the area until Sunday morning. Counties north of the Saginaw Bay are not included in the watch.

Flood Watch for Mid-Michigan on June 26, 2021. (WJRT)

An additional 1-2 inches of rain is expected on Saturday. Some areas cold see more than that depending on where stronger thunderstorms develop. Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible. Some roads could flood as well.

Rainfall forecast through the weekend in Mid-Michigan. (WJRT)

SEVERE THREAT

In addition to the heavy rain potential, there is the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon as well. The main window for strong storms on Saturday will be from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Mid-Michigan in a slight risk for severe weather. That is a two on a scale out of five, with five being the highest risk. There is a marginal risk (1/5) north of the Saginaw Bay.

The strongest thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong gusty winds, large hail, heavy rain, and there is a low risk for tornadoes as well. It’s important to make sure that you have a weather radio or another way to receive watch/warning information if any are issued. The ABC12 First Alert Weather app is also available for iPhone and Android users. The app is free.

Severe risks for Saturday, June 26 in Mid-Michigan. (WJRT)

With this severe threat, make sure you are staying weather aware throughout the day and stick with ABC12 for updates on-air and online.

REST OF WEEKEND FORECAST

Saturday will have the best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout most of the day but rain chances are not done after it comes to an end. Thunderstorms will gradually wrap up Saturday night and then throughout the day on Sunday, there will be another chance for rain and storms to develop. This time, however, the rain will be more scattered in nature. Still, there is another threat for a few strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday as well. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk (1/5) for parts of Mid-Michigan. Heavy rain is also a concern Sunday as well.

Severe storm risk on Sunday, June 27 (WJRT)

Stay with ABC12 for updates online and on-air throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.