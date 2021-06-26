JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

Mother Nature brought a tropical feel to the area Friday. Widespread rainfall, warm temperatures, and high humidity levels all added to the flavor. While the heavy rains have faded, spotty showers will remain a possibility overnight and early Saturday morning. Low temperatures will range from the middle 60s, to around 70 with very sticky conditions holding.

After a relatively quiet start to our Saturday, the action is sure to pick up for the afternoon and evening. Scattered, light showers in the morning will give way to another round of widespread rainfall and embedded thunderstorms. Locally heavy downpours will be likely, and a few of the storms may reach severe limits, with the primary threat being strong, gusty winds. Some localized flooding will be a good bet too. It will be a very muggy day with high temperatures for the day will range from the middle, to upper 70s.

Periods of lighter rain and some thundershowers will continue on through Sunday too. The pattern will become a bit more scattered for Monday and Tuesday, but it won’t go away entirely. In fact, I don’t see one day during the next week that some rain isn’t expected, so keep the umbrella and galoshes handy. On ABC12 News we will keep you updated on the threat for severe weather, and we’ll check to see if the threat of rain will linger into our upcoming holiday weekend. - JR