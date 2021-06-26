Advertisement

Michigan Lottery warns about prize scams

By Matt Franklin
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/25/2021) - The Michigan Lottery wants the public to be on alert about scam artists claiming to be lottery prize agents or prize winners.

The state wants people to know that players must have a valid winning ticket to claim their prize, and there are no exceptions.

Generally, there are two types of lottery scams according to a press release from the state:

• A person gets a letter, email or phone call to inform them that they’ve won a big lottery prize but must pay a fee to collect the prize. If the person agrees, the scam artist convinces them to mail a cashier’s check, make an electronic funds transfer, or even arranges a meeting to get the money in cash.

• A person is contacted by mail, email, or phone call by someone claiming to be a lottery prize winner. The scam artist tells the person they will share their prize if the person sends money to them. If the person agrees, the scam artist convinces them to mail a cashier’s check, make an electronic funds transfer, or even arranges a meeting to get the money in cash.

In some cases, after getting money from the victim, the scam artist comes back asking for more for unexpected processing costs or fees or uses some other excuse to try to get more money from the victim.

Unfortunately, the more money the victim supplies, the longer the scam will continue.

If you believe you have been the victim of such a scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

