Michigan provides COVID-19 guidance for schools

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/25/2021) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines for Michigan schools for the upcoming school year.

Key prevention strategies in schools include:

1. Promoting COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff and students.

2. Correctly and consistently using well-fitted masks that cover the nose and mouth. CDC recommendations for when to wear a mask in school settings.

3. Social Distancing: Physical distancing, including cohorting children together to reduce potential exposures.

4. COVID-19 Screening, Testing and Contact Tracing

o Encouraging students and staff to stay home if sick or having COVID-19 symptoms.

o Encouraging students and staff to get tested for COVID-19 if having symptoms or if they are not fully vaccinated and are a close contact of someone who has COVID-19.

o Conducting screening

o Implementing contact tracing and quarantine, collaborating with the local health department.

5. Maintaining Healthy Environments

o Promoting handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes.

o Routine cleaning to help maintain healthy facilities.

o Avoiding crowded and/or poorly ventilated indoor activities (e.g., engaging in outdoor activities when possible and increasing ventilation for indoor activities).

