More heavy rain coming with a chance for strong storms to begin the weekend

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - The stage is set for a very busy weather day here in Mid-Michigan with more heavy rain expected today and the possibility as seeing strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Some showers are moving through early this morning and some fog has developed overnight. More rain and storms are expected to develop and move through the region this afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather for most of Mid-Michigan, with a marginal risk further north. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes are possible with these storms. Right now, it looks like the primary window for severe weather will be from 2-10 PM. Rainfall totals will be 1-2 inches in many spots but where heavier downpours develop, these could be higher. Watch for flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the area until tomorrow morning. In addition to the rain and storms, today will be a warm and very muggy day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

More rain and storms are expected tonight with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s for overnight lows. Some of this rain could be heavy as well. Going into tomorrow, we will see another chance for showers and storms, but it should not be as widespread as what we will see today. There is another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. The SPC has a marginal risk for severe weather for southern and eastern parts of Mid-Michigan.

This very active weather pattern continues into next week with daily rain chances and stagnant temperatures. Scattered showers are expected Monday afternoon and rain is likely on Tuesday. Scattered shower chances will remain in the forecast for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s and 80s.

