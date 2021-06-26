Not every Mid-MI police department plans to ditch mask mandate as restrictions lift

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) (6/25/2021)--Most of Michigan’s remaining restrictions in place to battle the COVID-19 pandemic hit the road earlier this week.

Despite the changes, for one local police department, it’s nearly business as usual. As ABC12 found, the reason why, part and parcel with what they do every day.

As the state shifts gears into life with most of those high –profile pandemic practices in the rear-view, the Frankenmuth Police Department won’t be changing much.

“It is unique in law enforcement.”

Chief Don Mawer explains Frankenmuth PD is in a bit of a unique position. Most officers on road patrol pull double duty as medical first responders and masking remains part of the job.

“I think it’s important for us to continue to wear our first-responder equipment, because that’s what the healthcare professionals are telling us to do,” Mawer said. “I believe that you’re better safe than sorry.”

The state initially planned to relax the bulk of restrictions still on the books July 1, but progress in the drive to get shots in arms sped along the timetable. Capacity limits, gathering rules and the mask mandate instead expired earlier this week.

“Any added layer of protection that we can afford for them to wear, whether they’re masks, whether they’re gloves… will help protect them, not only from COVID, but about anything else too,” Mawer related.

The department’s license to respond to medical calls falls under the Saginaw County Medical Control Authority. The decision to ditch the masks, says Mower, would have to come from them. Mawer isn’t complaining.

“We have to remain flexible and fluid and change as society changes and society’s needs change,” he said. “I believe that change is probably not done yet. We just have to be prepared to see what’s around the corner.”

The chief told ABC12 most of his staff had been vaccinated.

