Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

Police say surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train...
Police say surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl and two adults have been killed after the minivan they were in was struck by a train in northwestern Indiana.

Police say the 1 a.m. Saturday crash in East Chicago also sent three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 to hospitals where they were listed in critical condition.

Police say surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit.

The train pushed the minivan for about 200 yards.

In addition to the girl, a 38-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
He's accused of killing a 10-month-old baby and the baby's Grandmother appeared in court...
COVID-19 court protocol spooking witnesses, prosecutor says
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends keeping various common COVID-19...
Michigan schools urged to continue face masks and social distancing in the fall

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
‘Deep fire’ slowing rescue effort at collapsed Florida condo
This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in...
J&J agrees to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Experts get 1st clues on what may have caused condo collapse
George Floyd's family reacts to Derek Chauvin's sentence. (Source: WCCO via CNN Newsource)
Mixed reactions from community following Chauvin's sentence