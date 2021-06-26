Advertisement

Mosquito-borne virus found in Bay County

Mosquito season lookahead
By Matt Franklin
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAWKAWLIN TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - (6/25/2021) - A mosquito borne illness has been detected for the second time here in mid-Michigan.

Bay County Mosquito control says it’s identified the first evidence of James Canyon Virus in one of the flying pests.

The mosquito was found in Kawkawlin Township.

The department is now making an effort to control the number of the insects in that immediate area.

The virus can be passed on to humans through mosquito bites.

While the threat of infection is low, initial symptoms can include headache and fatigue, and in rare circumstances neurological symptoms.

Last year, 3 human cases were reported throughout the state of Michigan.

