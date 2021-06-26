Advertisement

Whitmer vetoes tax breaks related to virus-related expenses

The governor says she instead favors creating a direct grant program with federal money.
The Michigan Capitol in Lansing
The Michigan Capitol in Lansing
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - (6/26/21) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed two bills that would let businesses seek refunds for taxes paid on personal protective equipment, disinfectants, and plexiglass barriers during the pandemic.

Whitmer says she instead favors creating a direct grant program with federal money. She says tax credits would be ineligible for reimbursement from Washington, a blow to the state budget.

The Detroit Regional Chamber, an influential business group, is disappointed with the vetoes. Lobbyist Brad Williams says there was bipartisan support for the legislation, support that should be “celebrated rather than vetoed.”

Click here for information on pandemic assistance in Michigan.

