A few strong storms possible this afternoon in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - After a very active day across Mid-Michigan with severe storms and heavy rainfall, we’ll have to be alert once again for the possibility of a strong storm or two later on this afternoon.

It’s a warm and muggy start to our Sunday and a few showers are working through the area. These will bring some light to moderate rainfall over the next few hours before gradually fading away later this morning. We’ll see a break in the rain late in the morning but as we get into the afternoon, a cold front will approach from the west and scattered thunderstorms will develop ahead of it. These storms will be much more scattered than yesterday but some of them could approach severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center does have a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather today from the Tri-Cities and south/east. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threats with the strongest storms. Storm chances should diminish after sunset.

We get a break from the rain overnight and through much of tomorrow. We may see a little bit of sunshine early Monday. More showers are expected to move in late in the day and we’ll see rain become likely for Tuesday. Scattered showers are then possible once more for Wednesday and Thursday. It won’t be until the end of the week and next weekend (4th of July weekend) that rain chances dimmish and we finally begin to dry out across the area. As for temperatures, we’ll be in the 70s/80s with muggy conditions for the next few days, but cooler air does arrive by late in the week with highs in the lower to middle 70s Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.