Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Parts of mid-Michigan were hammered with heavy rain and severe storms.

Both Flint & Saginaw picked up more than an inch of rain.

Trees and power lines fell due to high wind gusts from the storms.

A possible tornado was spotted over Port Austin - causing some damage.

Overnight will be more quiet with just some scattered rain.

We’ll see some spotty showers and storms Sunday afternoon through early evening.

Next week starts off wet and finally dries out for the end of the week.

