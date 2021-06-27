Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Parts of mid-Michigan were hammered with heavy rain and severe storms.

Both Flint & Saginaw picked up more than an inch of rain.

Trees and power lines fell due to high wind gusts from the storms.

A possible tornado was spotted over Port Austin - causing some damage.

Overnight will be more quiet with just some scattered rain.

We’ll see some spotty showers and storms Sunday afternoon through early evening.

Next week starts off wet and finally dries out for the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Severe threat for Saturday, June 26 in Mid-Michigan.
More heavy rain and strong storms are in the forecast on Saturday
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination
The suspect in this red pickup truck is accused of stealing a car wash computer board and...
Businesses ask for help finding stolen Coke sign and computer
Michigan State Police share photos of Detroit flooding. Courtesy: MSP / Twitter
Downpour leaves Detroit-area freeways, streets flooded

Latest News

Extensive damage reported in Port Austin
Mid-MI storm damage: reports of significant damage in Thumb, Port Austin
Reports of significant damage in Thumb
Mid-MI storm damage: reports of significant damage in Thumb, Port Austin
A Flint Police cruiser at a shooting scene in the City
Flint PD: 74 year old killed in drive by shooting
Frustration coming from people in Flint on Friday after weeks of having their yard waste pile...
City of Flint adjusts to schedule to pickup yard waste