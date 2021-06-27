Advertisement

LatinX Technology and Community Center celebrates 20th anniversary

A weekend celebration in Flint had music, food, and dance inspired by Latin culture.
The LatinX Technology and Community Center celebrates its 20th anniversary in Flint.
The LatinX Technology and Community Center celebrates its 20th anniversary in Flint.
By Christine Winter
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/27/21) - The LatinX Technology and Community Center had reason to celebrate over the weekend.

It held its 20th-anniversary event Saturday in Flint.

The celebration had music, food, and dance inspired by Latin culture. The Flint Rep Theatre gave mural tours, and a professional Salsa dancer was featured.

The LatinX Technology and Community Center on Lewis Street was created in 2001 to bridge the gap of technology for the Latin community on the city’s east side.

Click here for more information on the non-profit and the services it offers.

