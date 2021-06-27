Advertisement

Mid-MI storm damage: reports of significant damage in Thumb, Port Austin

By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -ABC12 has received numerous reports of extensive damage in the tip of the Thumb.

The photo above was taken by a viewer in or near Port Austin, showing a home with significant damage.

ABC12 has been unable to confirm the extent of the aftermath, including any injuries sustained.

Local police and fire departments couldn’t be reached for comment.

A video circulating online appeared to show a potential funnel cloud, though reports of a tornado touch down were, at the time of publication, unconfirmed.

On Facebook, a large number of posts depicted fires burning, shattered power poles, collapsed homes and in general, extensive damage.

Several thousand in and around Port Austin were also without power in the immediate aftermath, according to Detroit Edison.

National Weather Service damage surveys are required to confirm any tornado activity.

It remained unclear Saturday evening when those surveys would be conducted.

Stay with ABC12 for continuing coverage.

