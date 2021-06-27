Advertisement

Mid-Michigan community rallies against violence in 20th Annual Unity March

Organizers say Flint must come together and work towards ending the violence.
20th Annual Unity March Against Violence in Flint
By Christine Winter
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/27/21) - A longtime movement against violence continued over the weekend in Flint.

The community gathered on Saturday for the 20th Annual Unity March.

ABC 12 caught up with event organizer Kenyetta Dotson to learn more about the effort. She said it was vital for people to come together and get involved in putting an end to the violence.

“We as a community have been doing this for 20 years, working on the front line against violence, making sure our communities are safe, our families are safe, and our kids are safe.”

Along with the march, there was also an expo where resources were passed out to help families learn about summer programs, unemployment resources, and more.

